'My mentality is so different from people on this side of the world' - Efia Odo

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Actress Efia Odo has noted that she has a very different mentality from the people "from people on this side of the world."



The actress has been on a social media hiatus for some time now after enduring several attacks on her person.



This was after she decided to play a leading role in the calls on government to get the country fixed to ensure accountability, transparency and a good system that favours all.



However, the actress has been berated on several occasions and has since noted that she thinks differently from the people she has been dealing with and therefore needs to be aware of that fact.



In a tweet, she said, “My mentality is so different from people on this side of the world. Definitely something I have to reiterate to myself”.



