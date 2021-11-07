My marriage has not collapsed, ignore the rumours - Nayas

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Kumawood actress, Gloria Mensah, known in showbiz as Nayas has debunked social media rumours that her 2 years old marriage has collapsed.



Nayas who is currently in Hamburg, to visit her Germany based husband has told her fans to ignore such reports.



According to her, she has been in Germany since June 2021 with her husband.



She told Zion Felix in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



"I have not divorced my husband. Marriage is a long journey, so I can't get up and say I am leaving the marriage. It will never happen, my husband and I have no issues. We understand each other," she said in the interview.



She tied the knot in September 2019 to Nana Safo Kantanka who is based in Hamburg, Germany.



