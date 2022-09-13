My loyalty to others hasn't been reciprocated - Addi Self

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Addi Self, leader of the Self Nation has detailed the inspiration behind his latest single titled 'Loyalty'.



The song which is off his upcoming Mixtape 'Slums To Hills' talks about how people with clean clothes walk around with dirty hearts.



Speaking with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment, he lamented how friends and colleagues failed to reciprocate the love and support offered them.



Despite the challenges, he continues to keep his head up and do good to others without expecting anything in return.



"I feel I have given love and loyalty and not received it back from my friends and most of my colleagues so I just felt like putting it into my music because I believe others can relate.



"Sometimes I feel bad about it but you can't blame people for how they live. Everybody and how God created them, so sometimes I just put my feelings into music...and also educate other people because I believe others also feel like that sometimes," Addi Self, a former Shatta Movement Militant told GhanaWeb.



Watch the videos below:











OPD/BOG