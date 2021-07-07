My lowest point was when Amoako Baah said parliament is not for fools – Dzokoto

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Former Radio personality and advertising mogul, Kwame Dzokoto, has lashed out at the academics who doubted his efficiency when he contested for the Member of Parliament seat in Tarkwa-Nsuaem.



According to him, one Dr Amoako Baah, a former Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) in an interview on radio said he is incapable of leading the people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem because of his comic character.



“When you are an actor and a comic, they feel that you don’t have the mind to think and that was my worry. That was a surprise. This came from a professor. I thought when professors speak, it carried weight because they do research to back what they say but this one was empty."



He added Dr Amoako said, “we are not going to fool at parliament, we do serious business there,” this he said shocked him.



He wondered where the University lecturer had his education because he was clearly an empty person to judge him based on his comic character.



To him, it’s imperative that he is judged based on his efficiency and the passion to do the work and not because of the character he plays in adverts and movies he has featured in.



Kwame Dzokoto speaking on why he moved into politics said the people of Tarkwa-Nsuem thought he had influence and could lead change in their lives and bring development to the people.



However, he lost the election.