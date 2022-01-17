My lowest moment is the fact that there is still COVID-19 - KiDi

Entertainment of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KiDi says Covid-19 limits chances of travelling to perform



KiDi blames Covid-19 for pulling things back



KiDi and Kuami Eugene set to perform in the UK



Ghanaian artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi has disclosed that the outbreak of Covid-19 was his lowest point as it restricted him from embarking on so many tours and shows in other countries.



According to KiDi, although he has been doing his works as a musician, Covid-19 has limited chances of traveling to other countries to perform in an interview on Joy News.



“My lowest moment is still the fact that there is still Covid, no matter how we look at it still limits a lot of things although outside is still open and we get to perform again, we get to travel. There are still certain things that are pulling you back.



“In some other countries, you cant go here, 14 days. It’s all still going on and for me, it’s still a low point. I wish I could just get up one day and say listen, today we dey here, we move to go here, perform here, perform here but you know because of all these restrictions,” he said.



KiDi and Kuami Eugene are set to perform at the Indigo O2 Arena on March 6, 2022, in London.



The Lynx Entertainment signees are spreading their wings as far as their music careers are concerned to perform their hit songs and connect with fans outside of Ghana.