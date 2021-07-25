My life story is incomplete without Azumah Nelson - Celestine Donkor

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Celestine Donkor has hailed boxing great Azumah Nelson



• The former boxer helped the musician to pay her SHS fees



• Celestine Donkor celebrated Azumah on his 63rd birthday



Gospel Musician, Celestine Donkor has revealed that the story of her life can never be told without highlighting the influence and impact of Ghana’s boxing great, Professor Azumah Nelson.



The songwriter shared the story of how Azumah Nelson sponsored her secondary school education when she had no one to fall on.



According to the award-winning musician, her education was almost at a dead end when the WBC featherweight champion came to her aid.



The 2020 Ghana Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year disclosed that it has always been her heart desire to express gratitude to Azumah Nelson for coming to her aid years ago.



However, when the Professor turned 63-years-old this month, the gospel musician and some friends decided to throw a party for man regarded as Africa’s greatest boxer.



Sharing her story in a post on Facebook, Celestine Donkor stated that it was indeed worth it for Ghanaians to stay awake to watch Azumah Nelson fight. She professed that the story of her life cannot be told without mentioning the boxing legend.



“My 2021 is complete. I had waited for this moment for a long time and God granted my heart desire to sing directly once again, to the legend #AzumahNelson on his birthday. The story of my life is incomplete without telling how he sponsored my secondary school education at the time when all hope to further my schooling was almost dead. LIVE LONG PROFESSOR AZUMA NELSON,” Celestine Donkor wrote.



She added, “This man is a true champion and he deserved all the time that the entire nation stayed awake to watch him fight in the ring. God bless you!!”











