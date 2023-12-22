My life is a miracle – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has said his life is a miracle considering what he has been through over the years.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Stonebwoy stated that he has been through a lot but by the grace of God he is a successful person.



“If you want to see the greatness of God in everything, look at my life. We started at Ashaiman, a ghetto youth. People don’t remember that I used to walk one and a half. Because my kneel got tattered in an accident as a teenager. I used to walk stiff and yet I have to win artist of the year,” Stonebwoy stated.



He stated that despite all the challenges God brought him far and has won many awards in Ghana and across the globe.



“So my life is a miracle that’s why tomorrow is going to be another miracle,” he reiterated.



According to him, it is not easy in the creative industry in Ghana.



“The industry that I believe loves you and it gets to the point that they have to give you a special amount of hate that you need to deal with. When you go through that then it seems that you become untouchable,” he stated.