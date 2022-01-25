My life depends on music – Gibichris reveals

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

After competing in major music reality shows in Ghana and abroad, sensational male vocalist Gibichris has revealed that his life is dependent on his music.



Despite the flaws in his music career after all the reality shows he had competed in, the budding singer speaking in an interview on Y 97.9 FM during the ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ show with Macall Mensah was hopeful to make a better return to the entertainment scene.



“This whole thing isn’t something I am just doing for fun, it is my life. I love music so much and I am not intending to put it aside because of some hardships I have encountered. Since some platforms I have been on didn’t go as planned, I always use those periods to start all over again,” he said.



He added that he had garnered a lot of experience in the entertainment fraternity and could resolve some issues he comes across personally. He added that he was starting his music career all over again with good footing and readiness.



“But this time I know I have a lot of experience in that sector. So, if I ever come across an issue, I know how to handle the situation. With all of those experiences, I am now starting again but not as I did before. I have lots of works ready to be put out for the public,” he added.



Gibichris started his music career in 2014, he later auditioned and participated in the finals of the TV3 Mentor competition. He, together with another group of people who joined the ‘Yamaha E Band worldwide competition’, emerged as the victors of the competition and also competed in the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition.



Gibichris is set to release his first major project in February and an Extended Playlist (EP) later in the year.