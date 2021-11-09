My lawyers will deal with media houses tarnishing my image – Okraku-Mantey

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Renowned entertainment personality who is now the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has been in the news for all the bad reasons over the weekend.



A number of media houses made some publications about the Deputy Minister which he has expressed dissatisfaction over.



Some of the publications which sought to pitch the deputy minister as being insensitive, suggested that he doesn’t understand why Ghanaians are complaining about fuel prices.



One of the publications claimed that the deputy minister said: “While fuel prices have gone up, government has given you Free SHS, water and electricity, so stop complaining!”



According to a social media post by Mark, all these reports about him are fake and are geared towards tarnishing his image.



He said his lawyers are acting on the reports and in due time, action will be taken against the media houses who want to tarnish his image.



