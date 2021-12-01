My latest single ‘Faya’ was unplanned – Epixode

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian musical artiste, Epixode has shared reasons behind the change in the style of his music with his latest single ‘Faya’ which features Keche.



According to him, this particular song is unusual for him as he decided to do something new to switch up his music career.



“Truth of the matter is, this song was not planned. Andrew had a Reggae song I had to do a verse on and that song is beautiful and I can’t wait for him to drop it,” he said.



Going into details with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he said, “We actually scheduled to have a 6-hour session but within 30mins to an hour I finished recording so we were just in the studio vibing when Floxy the producer suggested that since there was nothing else to work on we try to produce something new.”



Epixode explained that Floxy started playing a dancehall beat and he (Epixode) asked him to change it because he wanted something different and out of his comfort zone.



“So he started playing something that could suit Keche and me and the only thing I could do as much as I wanted to make it fun and commercial was to represent my original self on there. That is why apart from just doing the hook I did a dancehall verse on there,” he said.



He believes the song is a party song and one that came at the right time because “I think everyone wants to dance too so it’s good for Christmas.”



He urged his fans to download and stream the song to enjoy themselves during this festive season.