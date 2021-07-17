My latest album Shayning Star was inspired by God - Wendy Shay reveals

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeats singer, Wendy Shay, has asserted that the inspiration to write her newly released album ‘Shayning Star’ came from God.



Talking about the album, she mentioned that it basically talks about her current relationship with God especially the first song on it titled, “Sweet love”.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive show, she stated, “I’ve come to a point where I now have a very strong relationship with God, I trust God with everything and I’ve put everything in His hands so looking at the love He has for me, I used that inspiration to write the songs on the album “.



Wendy Shay emphasized that looking at how far she’s come, God’s love amazes her and currently she has a very good relationship with God which she absolutely loves.



She however disclosed that her manager Bullet really helped her a lot regarding this particular album and although he writes most of her songs, she decided to write the songs on this album with a lot of help from Bullet and together with the help of some songwriters on her team.



“Bullet helped me a lot with this album especially with the arrangements of the songs and everything. Also, we have some songwriters at Rufftown records who also helped me put this together,” she highlighted.



Talking about how well the album is doing on the market, she mentioned that it is doing incredibly well and she is very grateful to her fans and everyone streaming and listening to the songs.



Wendy noted that there are 10 songs on the album some of which feature some other Ghanaian artistes like Fameye, Kofi Mole, Kelvynboy, Bisa Kdei and others.