My late father’s entire funeral donation couldn’t even pay for rentals – Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger throws more light on happenings at father’s funeral



Afia Schwarzenegger slams critics



Afia Schwarzenegger accused of benefiting from father’s funeral



Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has asserted that the total amount of funeral donations she received from her late father’s funeral could not even foot the cost of equipment rentals.



Considering the high-profile dignitaries who were present at Afia’s father’s funeral, coupled with the huge amount of donations that were announced, it was perceived that the comedienne realized a substantial amount of donation from the event.



This was so much so that she was heavily slammed by critics for turning the event into a money-making venture.



Following the assertions, Afia took to social media to debunk claims that she made an immense profit from the funeral.



But in a new development, the comedienne has added that the majority of the costs incurred during the funeral were footed with funds from her own pocket.



“The total amount of donation I received couldn’t even pay for equipment rentals. Everybody who came for my father’s funeral can attest to ethe fact that I booked the whole of Suit Garden hotel. The cheapest room in that hotel is about GHC700.000 a night. For the food and drinks, my friends catered for it. Chairman Wontumi and co. Including a friend from Australia. Rental was over GHC42,000 and the entire donation was less than that. (Shows secret evidence to Zionfelix)



"The undertaker was paid, band, dancers, security, transportation, funeral home expenses and all exclusive. So where is the profit they are taking about. I did not bury my father to expect anything from anyone. He is my father. Plus, I was given one-year prior notice that he will die and it is only a fool who wouldn’t prepare himself,” she told Zionfelix.



Asked why it appeared as though she singlehandedly handled her father’s funeral, Afia Schwarzenegger said;



“My father always asked me to stand in for my siblings. It doesn’t mean that my siblings are boke but, in a family, there is someone who unifies everyone. Also, I lived with my father. So if he is dead and God has abundantly blessed me enough to give him a befitting burial, why not.”



Watch the video below:



