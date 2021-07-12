My journey in music has been extremely rough – Adina admits

Entertainment of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Adina has recounted some bitter experiences in her music career



•According to her, her breakthrough in music did not materialize overnight



•Adina attributed her success to persistence and determination



Popular Ghanaian singer, Adina has disclosed that her career has been saddled with several twists and turns.



According to the ‘WHY’ hitmaker, some time ago in 2008, she envisaged that winning the 'Stars of the Future' talent show could be her breakthrough but that wasn’t the case.



Adina added that persistence, determination, and passion drove her to become a successful musician.



“Truth be told, it has been a rough journey in my music career, but through it all, I never gave up. I got motivated by other female musicians who are doing so well and today I can pride myself as one of the best female musicians in Ghana,” she stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



“When you are focused and know what you want, you will surely smile in the future. I believed in myself and I knew what I had, I knew I was going to make it even though the journey has not been smooth. When you have the right management and you keep doing the right kind of music, you will succeed." She added.



Eulogizing her manager, Kwame Fakye, Adina said he has been the backbone of her career.



She recalled instances where a few record labels had some discussions to sign her, but she declined because they did not meet her standard.



“I have been with Kwame Farkye since 2012 and a lot has gone on under his NAM record. The next record label that wants to sign me should convince me enough to leave, which I don’t see happening soon. We have been through tough times and if things are fine today, I cannot just leave but remember the good things he has done for me,” she said.



Adina Thembi won the Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year at the 2021 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



She also won Best Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 VGMA and Afropop Song of the Year and Best Female Vocalist at the VGMA in 2017.