My jab in 'Last Verse' wasn't directed at Flowking Stone - Strongman

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Strongman has released a new track



• Fans say he dissed rapper Flowking



• Strongman has denied the allegations



Music critics have indicated that a verse in Strongman's latest single 'Last Verse' was an indirect jab to rapper and Highlife musician, Flowking Stone.



Strongman Burner has however denied these claims saying that he was only rhyming with 'flow' and 'king' in his song. He took notice when fans started reacting to the song where they posited he dissed Flowking.



"Flowking Stone hasn't done anything to me, so why will I jab him? It was never a jab at him, Flowking is more like a big brother to me. We do chat," he explained.



Speaking of the bond between them, the former SarkCess Music signee noted that he has a cordial relationship with the rapper adding that he is in constant talks with FlowKing who is currently outside the country.



"When I was shooting this songs video, I needed a keyboard so we had to contact Flowking since he has used that keyboard before so he even showed us where we are supposed to go for the keyboard. I am not going to diss him. I think 'flow' and 'king' came at the same time so people think that way...my manager should have corrected me. It wasn't intentional, I cross my heart, it wasn't intentional. I just dropped the song and saw people commenting, that was when I got to know but people will always take it that way but trust me, it wasn't about Flowking Stone," the rapper stated in an interview on Luv FM.



'Last Verse' was released in October, this year - a few days to the release of his third EP 'The Tape'. Produced by TubhaniMuzik, the rapper exhibits his rap prowess in his quest to cement his brand as a force to reckon with in the rap space.





