My impact in the music industry cannot be dismissed - Ofori Amponsah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ofori Amponsah to mark 20 years in the Ghana music industry



I have come far, Ofori Amponsah recounts early beginnings



Ofori Amponsah brags about his stagecraft being top notch



Ghanaian highlife artiste, Ofori Amponsah, has announced a concert to celebrate his achievements this year.



The highlife artiste said he deserves to be acknowledged for his contributions to the Ghana Music Industry, as he sets out to mark his 20th anniversary.



“My impact in Ghana’s music industry cannot be dismissed and that is why I intend to celebrate this milestone. For now, the date and venue for the event are not ready but I want my fans and highlife devotees to watch out for the 20th-anniversary concert.



“A lot is going into this concert and I know I am going to have a great show on the day with a number of my colleagues to support me with performances,” he told Graphic.com.gh in an interview.



According to Ofori Amponsah, he has grasped so much from when he was told he performed poorly to mastering his stagecraft which many will attest to.



“At the initial stages of my career, people complained about my poor stage performances but now they can attest to the fact that it has really improved over the years.



"My stagecraft is top notch now since I took the criticisms in good faith and I’ve been rehearsing very often,” he said.