My husband likes skimpy dresses – Asantewaa of Tik Tok fame

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: angelonline.com

A Tik Tok star, Martina Dwamena known on social media as Asantewaa has revealed that her husband sees nothing wrong with her choice of dressing.



According to her, she married at the age of 23 years in 2017, and her husband Jeffrey Obiri Boahen, the son of a top New Patriotic Party.



In an interview on the Delay show, Asantewaa revealed that she is popular on social media and people do complain about her way of dressing as a married woman but her husband sees nothing wrong with it.



She said, she met her husband at a washing bay and started dating him at age 20 and didn’t know he came from a rich home until she got married to him.



Asantewaa added that her husband’s background didn’t push her to marry him as many people may think.



On the contrary, she chose to settle down with Mr. Obiri Boahen when she realized he came from a ‘good home’ after three years.



She attributed her Tik Tok success to a friend Dorcas Ohene (a coursemate) who introduced her to the app and now she makes money from the platform.



She revealed that she now has nearly 900,000 followers and 20 million views on her videos.



Asantewaa rose to fame during the lockdown when the use of Tiktok became a fashion and drew a lot of Ghanaian ladies.