My husband has taken a break from music – Beverly Afaglo

Monday, 11 October 2021

Actress Beverly Afaglo has indicated that her husband has taken a break from music in Ghana to focus on other things.



Praye Honeho who is now known among music lovers as Choirmaster has been out of the music scene for some time now after the second break out of the music group “Praye”.



Reasons were not given for his decision to leave the group after they had reunited and performed on several stages in the country.



Their performance at the Ghana Music Awards in 2018 was one of melancholy and got Ghanaians in the groove but was short-lived as the group that had promised to stay together could not hold the forte for even a year.



Speaking on Accra-based Utv’s United Showbiz Beverly indicated that her husband now lives and work in America.



She said he often comes to visit the family but does not want the spotlight again because he’s on a break with his career in music.



“He’s in America, he goes and comes most of the time. He’s now put his music on hold so he always wants to avoid the spotlight. He came to Ghana recently,” she said.



