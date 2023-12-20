My husband encouraged me to do music full time – Gospel musician Nana Adwoa

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

USA-based Ghanaian gospel musician Nana Adwoa Nimoh, known in the music industry as Nana Adwoa, has revealed the reason why she decided to do music full-time.



Nana Adwoa, who is a certified pharmacist, revealed that she took a break from her career in the health fraternity to pursue music as a full-time job when she got married in 2013.



She told Soko Hemaa on Rainbow Radio Accra in an interview that she also had an encounter with God after encouragement from her husband, and that pushed her into full-time gospel music ministry.



“I was already doing music, but to go into it full time was when I met my husband. I got married in 2013, and my husband believed in me and said I could take my music to a higher height if I took it on series.”



“Even after the encouragement from my husband, I also had an encounter with God, and finally I decided to go into full-time music ministry, and it’s been great so far. My husband is now my manager, and he records me most of the time,” she said on Rainbow Radio Accra.



She added that she initially doubted herself because people at her church and surroundings often discouraged and looked down upon what she was doing at the time.



“Even after my husband’s encouragement, I was still hesitant because of the negative comments I got at the time. Some people will even tell me that singing in the Twi language does not mean that I have the anointing of the Lord upon me.”