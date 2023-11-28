My husband didn't sleep at home the night after our wedding – Charlotte Oduro

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular marriage counselor, Charlotte Oduro, has disclosed what transpired when she first got married to her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro.



According to her narration, her husband was in church having an encounter with God while she was waiting for him to be around her the night after their wedding.



The counselor stated that she was not perturbed by her husband’s action but she would have loved him to be with her and share some moments together as a couple.



Speaking in an interview with United Television (UTV) on the Atuu programme, Charlotte Oduro narrated what happened the night after she married her husband.



“Would you believe that the day that we married I didn’t see him in the house, he was sleeping in church? I had to call people to find out his whereabouts. It is not about the enjoyment that night but you need somebody to be around you. He slept in the church for 50 days,” she said.



She however acknowledged that her husband is a good cook who prepares food for her when she is unable to.



“My husband prepares food for me, he is a very good cook too but marriage is not all about cooking, it goes beyond that.”



Charlotte Oduro further recounted how she met her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro.



“When I completed Polytechnic (at Takoradi), I had an encounter with God. So when I came home I was attending a church that was close to my house and that’s when I met him. He left the church later but he came back to look for me and it started from there.”



Charlotte Oduro is one of the renowned counselors in Ghana who advises couples on how they can sustain their marriages.



Watch the video below





My husband didn't sleep home the night after our wedding - Counselor Charlotte Oduro reveals#ATUU #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/C72uhWfNS9 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 27, 2023

SB/BB