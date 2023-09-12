My husband coerced me into ditching my lucrative fetish priest job and abandoned me – Agradaa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Agradaa has disclosed that it wasn’t her intention to convert to Christianity, adding that, her husband and some pastors forced her into making such a decision.



In 2021, Nana Agradaa bade farewell to the traditional religion by setting her deities on fire and undergoing baptism among others.



In the presence of her pastor and some residents, evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng gathered her deities at her Sowutuom residence and set them ablaze.



Following that decision, netizens were expecting to see a gradual growth in her newfound Christian faith however, things took a sharp turn.



To the surprise of many, Nana Agradaa had established her own church where she assumed the role of the head pastor.



Many had condemned the development considering the fact that she was a complete novice as far as Christianity is concerned.



However, in the wake of her latest fight with her husband, she has revealed what truly informed her Christian decision and the matters surrounding it.



Agradaa said her husband, Pastor Oduro Koranteng, was supposed to be ‘behind the pulpit’ and not her.



Explaining further, Agradaa said after switching religions, her husband convinced her that he would lead the church but ended up leaving her to her fate.



“I was a fetish priestess, doing my business in Sowutuom peacefully. I was scared of no one! One day, you came with your pastor, Joseph Kyereh, and asked me to switch to Christianity. The pastor said my husband is a pastor so it won’t be nice for me to remain in that profession. He said I should become a pastor’s wife.



“My husband and these pastors forced me to quit my thriving fetish priest profession. Owusu Bempah was also part of this agenda. So, I built a church, switched religions, and even got baptized. I did all these because I thought you would lead the church and I would follow. But no! You left me in the mud. You were not ready. So, I woke up and took up the pastoral role and you totally gave up on me,” Agradaa retorted.



She added that was the beginning of her frustrations and the root cause of her several rants on social media.



“Out of pain and tears, I came out to speak for the first time and it has been that way since. This has been my headache because I had to figure everything out,” she said.



Watch the video below:







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.













EB/BB