My husband cheated with 'son's' wife but I failed to blow alarm - UK-based Ghanaian

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

My husband cheated on me with the wife of the man who helped us travel to London - London based Ghanaian



A London-based Ghanaian, Sandra Agyeiwaa has revealed how her husband cheated with the wife of a man who took him (husband) as a father and helped with her travel arrangements to the UK.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Madam Sandra disclosed that even though she was aware of their relationship, she did not inform the man (helper) till he divorced his wife.



“My husband was never truthful to me. When I got to London, he brought me to a house and the lady’s things were in the house till she came back from Ghana. She is someone's wife.



"The wife of the same man who helped me with my arrangements to London and even that of my children. The man has taken us as parents; he even calls my husband father,” she revealed.



Eventually, Madam Sandra belatedly told him the truth. Her helper had already decided to divorce her.



“He sent the divorce papers to my husband. I told him it is good he did that because my husband had an affair with his wife. He couldn't say anything.”



She added that aside from his cheating habits, her husband also cheated her financially. According to Sandra, her husband lured her into setting up a joint account and paid off his loan with her income without her knowledge.



