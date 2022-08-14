You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 14Article 1602557

My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo reacts to 2021 tweet being used against her

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo

When news of Bridget Otoo's marriage to Dr Evans Ago Tetteh broke, social media users dug out a 2021 tweet of the broadcaster where she announced that her goal was to marry a Ghanaian man who can cook and wash for her.

"I’m looking for a Ghanaian man, marriageable material who can cook and clean 24/7 to marry,” read her tweet dated December 5, 2021.

Due to this, many have questioned whether 'lucky' Dr Ago Tetteh fit into Bridget's dream man description.

Ghanaian musician and presenter, Blakk Rasta, in his message to the couple advised the broadcaster's husband to sign up for a cooking lesson if he can't cook.

"I hope @Bridget_Otoo's husband can WASH and COOK. Else...Catering school would help... I wish you success, bro," he tweeted.

Bridget in response wrote: "He can’t cook, not even rice. Sponsor my cooking lessons."

