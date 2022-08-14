My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo reacts to 2021 tweet being used against her

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When news of Bridget Otoo's marriage to Dr Evans Ago Tetteh broke, social media users dug out a 2021 tweet of the broadcaster where she announced that her goal was to marry a Ghanaian man who can cook and wash for her.



"I’m looking for a Ghanaian man, marriageable material who can cook and clean 24/7 to marry,” read her tweet dated December 5, 2021.



Due to this, many have questioned whether 'lucky' Dr Ago Tetteh fit into Bridget's dream man description.



Ghanaian musician and presenter, Blakk Rasta, in his message to the couple advised the broadcaster's husband to sign up for a cooking lesson if he can't cook.



"I hope @Bridget_Otoo's husband can WASH and COOK. Else...Catering school would help... I wish you success, bro," he tweeted.



Bridget in response wrote: "He can’t cook, not even rice. Sponsor my cooking lessons."



TWI NEWS





Check out the posts below:







I’m looking for a Ghanaian man, marriageable material who can cook and clean 24/7 to marry — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) December 5, 2021

He can’t cook, not even rice. Sponsor my cooking lessons … ???? https://t.co/o7vA4IBhQi — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) August 13, 2022

OPD/KPE