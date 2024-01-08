My husband asked if I’d have married him if he was mechanic – Regina Daniels

Entertainment of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has shared an intriguing and humorous glimpse into her personal life.



In a post via Instagram on Sunday, she disclosed that her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, had inquired if she would have married him if he was a mechanic.



“Would you have married me if I was a mechanic?,” he asked.



She said at first, she was left stunned by his question.



The actress took a moment before crafting a witty response.



She questioned where they would have met, wondering if it would be at his mechanic shop.



“Small gist everyone: So my husband asked me one of the most asked questions he sees about our union. He said, ‘G, would you have actually married me if I was a mechanic?’



“I laughed. I really didn’t know the response I was to give, but my reply was ‘Where would you see me? When I come to fix a car?’ Dim idiegwu,” she wrote.



23-year-old Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko got married in 2019.





They have since birthed two boys; Munir and Khalifa.





