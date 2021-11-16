My husband and I courted, married in less than a month – Nayas drops bombshell

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Popular Kumawood actress Nayas has disclosed that she met her husband, courted, and got married within a month.



Nayas said her husband prevented her from telling the truth and rather insisted that she tells the public they dated for two years before tying the knot.



Nayas made these statements while admitting that all is not well with her marriage.



The Kumawood actress said her comments are intended to publicly humiliate her husband who earlier met with some bloggers and fed them with some sensitive information in the quest to destroy her.



“I met my husband and we got married within one month. He told me anytime I grant interviews I should mention that we were dating within 2years. I met my husband on 1st September 2019 and we got married on the 20th September 2019. It wasn’t even up to one month when we married. He married me within eight days after we started talking,” she stated in an interview with Awhenepa TV.



Nayas also disclosed that her husband was stingy to an extent that they did not spend more than GHC15,000 as the entire cost of their wedding.



“The total cost of our marriage was GHC15, 000. The embarrassment is just too much. Nobody knows how I feel. My mother had to buy creams and hair extensions from Ghana to me. Everyone who witnessed my lifestyle before I got married will testify that things have changed,” she added.



Prior to this development, Nayas had denied rumours her marriage was on the verge of collapse. She told Zionfelix in an interview that her marriage was intact.



"I have not divorced my husband. Marriage is a long journey, so I can't get up and say I am leaving the marriage. It will never happen, my husband and I have no issues. We understand each other," she said in that interview.



Nayas tied the knot in September 2019 to Nana Safo Kantanka who is based in Hamburg, Germany.



