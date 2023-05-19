My huge boobs earn me a lot of cash, advances from men – Actress

Entertainment of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Socialite and actress, Deloris Donkor, has disclosed that her huge boobs have earned her a lot of money from potential suitors.



In an interview on SVTV Africa monitored by MyNewsGh.com, she said men always offer to pay for a feel of her boobs because they do not believe its real.



“Men always approach me and ask if they’re real. They offer to pay in order to have a feel of it. I’m dumbfounded, so I just smile at such proposals.



"They always seem serious about it. They don’t believe they are real,” she disclosed.



According to the actress, she once accepted an offer for someone to touch it because it was absurd and she knew the person wanted more than he asked.



Deloris believes that the request to touch her breast would have graduated into a more sexual act had she not stood her ground.