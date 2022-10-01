'My heart is heavy, pray for me' – Tonto Dikeh cries out

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to ask for prayers.



On her Instagram page, she stated that she is struggling with a heavy heart.



The deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) made this post on Thursday afternoon, September 29.



According to Tonto, her heart is so heavy and she’s not ashamed to admit that she needs the prayers.



She wrote; “I don’t ask for nothing at all.. Not ashamed to say I need you all, If you got a minute say a quite prayer for me. My hearts so heavy, Thanks”.



Her post brought about concerns from followers as they all took to her comment section to reach out to her with some words of encouragement.



See her post below:



