'My haters will soon become my fans' - Mona4Reall

• Mona4Reall said her haters are in for a surprise



• Mona4reall has launched ‘Here to Stay’ E.P.



• The singer has highlighted the struggles in her career so far



Ghanaian artiste and brand influencer, Mona4Reall, has established that individuals, who are fond of hating and condemning her craft will soon become her fans.



She said although it is normal for people to criticize her works, there are certain group of people who simply doubt her and such individuals are up for a surprise.



At the launch of her maiden EP dubbed ‘Here to Stay,’ Mona said;



“It’s normal for people to doubt you. Look at Beyonce, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale, I am not better than any of them but they have people who still doubt and hate on them. It is normal for people to hate on me but don’t worry, very soon my haters will soon become my future fans.”



Highlighting her challenges in her career so far the ‘Baby’ crooner added;



“Music is something that I have always wanted to do but because of the fact that my dreams were so big that it scares me sometimes, I had to take my time to work hard behind the scenes before I come out. Trust me, I feel the style I’m bringing is different and I am here to stay. It hasn’t been easy at all. It has been very very difficult. You can imagine the sleepless nights and all that but after the work is done, there’s this excitement that come with it.”



Mona held her album listening at the Silverbird cinema where all patrons including Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, and D-Black had the opportunity to view the visuals of all six tracks on the EP.



The debut EP comprises songs like ‘Hero’ produced by Richie, ‘Zaddy’s Girl’ ft Medikal produced by Richie, ‘Hit’ ft. Stonebwoy produced by Streetbeatz, ‘Baby’ ft. Shatta Wale produced by Mix-Master Garzy, ‘Gimme Dat’ ft. Efya produced by Mix-Master Garzy and ‘Bad Gyal’ produced by Mix-Master Garzy.



