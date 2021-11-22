My greatest regret in life is about my orphanage – Maame Dokono

Entertainment of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe known popularly as Maame Dokono regrets establishing an orphanage home and getting arrested for it.



She says in all her life, that has been her greatest regret considering the fact that she from her good heart established the place so that children on the streets can be taken care of but due to Politics, the good she was doing was overlooked.



Maame Dokono was speaking on Accra-based Utv’s United Showbiz when she made this known.



She said after that episode in her life, she lost hope in the country and lost interest and putting her resources together to help the less privileged.



Maame Dokono indicated that she will not venture into establishing anything of their sort in Accra and that if she has the interest, it will be somewhere out of the country.



“My greatest regret in life is establishing an NGO that catered for children. I was out of the country when I was told that I’ve been arrested so I had to come back to Ghana. When I got to the Airport I was invited by WAJU so I reported there. I was expected to report every day of which I did.



But on one of the days, I was in my house when the woman from WAJU came there with 10 armed Policemen to arrest me. She held me by the neck and I also did the same and asked her to go because I will come to the office on my own accord. She left and I made some calls and reported to their office. While there, the NPP Youth filled the premises up demanding my release. So I was released from WAJU and that has been my greatest regret in life. That was doing what Social Welfare or even the Police could not do but go arrested for doing good.”



