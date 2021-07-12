My greatest achievement is providing for my family - Sarkodie

Entertainment of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Michael Owusu Addo, known in showbiz circles as Sarkodie, has revealed that his greatest achievement in life is his family.



According to the 33-year-old, his daughter, son and wife are of utmost importance to him and that providing for them is "priceless."



He made the disclosure in a wide ranging interview with Hester Lacey for the US-based FT magazine titled: "I want to change a lot of things for the coming generation."



When asked what was the greatest acheivement of his life so far, Sarkodie responded: "My family: my daughter, my son, my wife. Being able to provide for my fanily. That is priceless."



He also spoke about his youthful aspiration of being a doctor because he wanted to help people, about his academic journeys, what drives and what irritates him most et cetera.



The Vodafone Ghana Music Award Artiste of the Decade is currently in the Ashanti region as part of a regional tour promoting his 'No Pressure' album which is set to be released on 30th July, 2021.



The album was initially to be released on 9th July, 2021 but due to a hold-up in clearing some samples, the album release date was rescheduled.