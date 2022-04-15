My grandma is the reason I don’t believe any girl loves me – Burna Boy

Entertainment of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Nigerian Artiste, Burna Boy, has said that his grandmother is the reason why he feels no girl loves him.



According to him, the love his granny showers him with is unimaginable and cannot be replicated by any girl that comes into his life.



Burna Boy made this known in a tweet celebrating his grandmother’s birthday.



He said “My Everything!! She is probably the reason I don’t believe any girl loves me. I know what true love feels like.. Grandma’s Love”.



Nigerian Super Star Burna Boy until recently was dating American Rapper Steflon Don, a relationship the two kept flaunting in the faces of their followers.



