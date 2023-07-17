My full-time job is being a look-alike, it is why I came to Accra – Founder of look-alike group

Entertainment of Monday, 17 July 2023

The founder of sensational lookalike group, Richard has revealed that he embarked on the quest to commercialise semblance some five months ago after moving from Koforidua to Accra.



Appearing on the Delay Show with other members of his group, Richard who capitalises on his physical resemblance to singer King Promise said being a lookalike is now his fulltime job.



“In 2018 after completing school, I had no specific job and I was into music. I didn’t want to stress myself with any other job because I was not cutout for any such job. So I needed to take someone as my mentor and I decided to go for King Promise as my mentor.



“Being a ook-alike is what brought me from Koforidua to Accra, I took it as a job and pursued it. I used to travel to parts of the country to recruit other lookalikes to merge with,” he said.



Between Kueme Eugene, King Promise, Medikal and Mr Drew, the group is made up members who have taken up the appearance of famous musicians.



The quad squad met on social media and have been reaching out to other look-alikes to broaden the brotherhood.



They have hosted shows, meet and greets, conducted so many interviews, and seem to be enjoying their new career paths.



As senior high school graduates, they have worked in so many fields from being entrepreneurs, barbers, and shop attendants.



According to King Promise's look alike, he is also a musician, and his resemblance to the aforementioned only helped to create a brand for himself since he was jobless. He also added that he sometimes travels as far as Hohoe to meet other lookalikes of Ghanaian musicians.



"I have taken this as a job...I used to go on trips. I can travel from here all the way to Hohoe just to find a lookalike and join forces with them. Then I take videos with them and post them on social media," he reiterated.



Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, and Sarkodie's lookalikes among many others are on the list of lookalikes he has met and interacted with.



Mr. Drew's lookalike on the other hand said that this wasn't his occupation but people just keep throwing it at him everywhere he went, saying he shares a striking resemblance with the artiste. Some people even mistake him for Mr. Drew himself and end up becoming fans.



Although they have been called out on so many occasions, and even arrested, they insist there's nothing wrong with publicly peddling themselves as look-alikes and that they are not impersonating anyone.







