My friend who thinks I'm now rich and famous arrested me over GH¢800 phone debt – King Promise lookalike

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Richard, King Promise’s popular lookalike, has opened up on reasons he was picked up by the police as earlier captured in the news.



On Monday, June 5, reports of his arrest went viral on the internet, with many questioning and exploring possible reasons for the development.



But narrating what led to the development, Richard, who has now been freed, claimed the arrest was caused by his old friend to whom he owed an amount of GH¢800.



He stated that about two or three years ago, he spoilt that particular friend’s mobile device worth GH¢8000 and had since promised to replace it, but he couldn’t.



However, upon noticing that he had gained some level of fame and money, his friend decided to now call for his arrest, in a bid to retrieve the money.



“I spoilt my friend’s phone sometime back and now because I’m famous and he thinks I have made money so he sent the police after me. It’s been 2 to 3 years ago. He has been asking me for the money for a while now. I haven’t been picking his calls because I have been busy. The phone costs GH¢800,” he said in an interview with Angel FM.



Asked who recorded the video of his arrest that went viral, he said,

“We were all live on TikTok when the incident happened. My other look-alike friends were recording the incident.”



He also refuted reports that the entire development was staged.



“It wasn’t a prank. It was real,” he added.



Watch the video below:











EB/AE