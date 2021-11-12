My ‘forever’ song catapulted me into the limelight - Gyakie

Entertainment of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian singer, Gyakie has disclosed that ever since her ‘forever’ song shot her to fame, scores of A-list artistes have been yearning to collaborate with her.



Touching on the success of her song, Gyakie said it topped several charts and gave her immense international exposure.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana, Gyakie said she has been overwhelmed with collaboration requests from several artistes adding that she is yet to respond to some of them.



“The song was charting in more than 25 countries, aside that my name has crossed the boundaries of Ghana. My market has expanded and there are a lot more people who listen to my song outside the country," she stated.



“The song also gave me the opportunity to meet a lot of the big artistes. People that fell in love with the song wanted to collaborate with me on their songs. Notable ones like Mayorkun, Teni, Wizkid, Davido and most of the South African artistes that come to Ghana,” she added