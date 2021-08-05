My focus is on my music not family - Amerado

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Rapper Amerado has said he's focused on music



•The dynamic artiste says he is not ready for a family



• He stressed that there's no rush in having children





Rapper Amerado is regarded as one of Ghana’s fast rising artiste. He has cemented his name in the entertainment industry and plans to do more to elevate his craft.



The artiste has stated that he is channelling his energy into making good music, adding that he has no plans of raising a child or family at the moment.



“In this world there’s no need to rush, having a child will come at the right time, but currently, I’m treading on dangerous grounds.



“I don’t have a child now, right now my focus is on my music but at the right time, all the good things will surely fall in place,” said the rapper in an interview with Kastle FM.



Reading in between the lines, one may say that the artiste is not ready for any baby-mama drama but rather focused on growing his brand.



“This is the time that I’m almost about scaling over the wall so if I don’t focus and land well all those behind me might bypass me and leave me behind,” he added.