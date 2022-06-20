My first trip outside Ghana was with Aseibu Amenfi’s passport – Dada KD reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: Happy FM

Contemporary Highlife Musician, Dada Kweku Duah, known by all as Dada KD, has disclosed how he went on his first trip outside Ghana with someone else’s passport.



According to him, after a series of visa refusals, he did not want to go back to his hometown, hence, he kept applying hoping it would work out one day.



He stated that before that, he had given one of his songs to Aseibu Amanfi to sell.



Speaking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa about how it happened on Happy 98.9FM’s Obra Yi’s Edition of Nsem Pii, Dada KD said, “So one-day Aseibu Amanfi called me and confessed that the song I gave was now a hit and it was helping him. He said it was being played on some radio stations and they were giving him money so he wanted to thank me by helping me travel since it was all I wanted.”



He explained that the systems in those days were different from what exists today, so all he had to do was exchange the passport pictures in the passport to travel.



“I don’t know if the man who changed the pictures for me is still alive today because he was reluctant to do it. I’m sure he could tell that once I leave the country I won’t return and he was right. Because I didn’t plan to return to Ghana when I traveled,” he said.