My first song was very wack - Yaw Tog discloses

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has admitted his first music recording, titled Holy, was crummy, and barely recalls the lyrics to the song because of its low quality.



The award-winning rapper who recently graduated from the Opoku Ware School in Kumasi revealed he officially began his craft in 2018 while still in school, defining the process as stressful.



The experience of having to be in school during weekdays, and performing at shows on weekends compelled him to drop from the boarding school to be a day student, as he felt he needed to make more money.



During an interview with Nana Quasi-Wusu (PM), host of the Dryve of Your Lyfe show on Y97.9 FM, he shared, “I was doing music but it was not that serious. I can say I officially started my music career in 2018, fast-forward 2020 I got my hit songs.”



Disclosing the genesis of drill music in Kumasi, he noted that the genre caught wave as a result of the fashion trend in Kumasi. Compelling artistes to capitalize on it to make hits songs, eventually creating the Kumerican brand.



The Sore hitmaker equally explained his stage handle, Yaw Tog, to be the initials for his name, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah. He has released two hits songs since he left Senior High School, with the recent Sei Mu on heat.