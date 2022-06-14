My first love died after he was bedridden for years - Vivian Jill tells touching story

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Actress Vivian Jill has once again shared her rare love story with the late Mr Harry Prempeh, the man who stole her heart when she was a teenager.



Their love birthed her first child, Clinton, who according to the actress looks just like her Harry, especially, how he walks. The void created by his demise can never be filled as she continues to cherish their time together.



A tragic car accident left the love of her life bedridden for years until his time of death but Vivian stood by his side and cared for Mr Harry despite pressures to jilt him.



Naysayers advised that young and beautiful Vivian Jill could have found love in the eyes of a 'healthy' and wealthy man but she never succumbed to the pressures.



"I was young when I met the father of my son, Clinton. We were in a relationship but not married. When he got injured, I stood by his side, a lot of people didn't understand why I did that. Some nurses at the Okomfo Anokye Hospital called my mother to inform her that I was too young to be caring for a patient. They told her that even married women divorce their husbands when they become bedridden at the hospital.



"At that time, I was so in love with him and also I felt sorry for him... Harry came to live in my mother's house for more than 8 years... I just wanted him to be taken care of although he had a family. I just wanted a sound mind to do my job," Vivian disclosed in an interview on Aggressive Show with Kwaku Manu.



The popular actress was a teenager when she got pregnant with her first child and at the point where Mr Harry's health was deteriorating, he encouraged Vivian not to miss the chance of falling in love with another and having more kids.



"When I met Harry, I fell in love. It wasn't about sex or anything, I was just pleased with everything about him. The people in Ashtown can testify that 'the love was there'. Up to date, I still feel the same when I look at his pictures, how I wish he was still alive... I was a school girl when I meet him. He looked handsome and to me, he had money and got me provisions and other things.



"His friends who are now living abroad 'don't joke with me' because I stood on my feet to take care of him... I am still hurt because if he hadn't gotten injured, some people wouldn't have had the audacity to say certain things... He wanted me to move on with my life and have more children," she added.



Vivian Jill who currently has another son, King Alfie, has kept her love life a secret including the identity of her baby daddy.





Check out a photo of Harry Prempeh below:



