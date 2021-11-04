You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 04Article 1394977

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

‘My first girlfriend died from a strange illness’ – Black Sherif discloses

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif has disclosed how his first girlfriend died from a strange illness while they were in Senior High school.


In a yet-to-be-released interview with Pulsegh where he revealed aspects of his private life, Black Sherif said there was an instance where his school was plagued with a strange illness and his then-girlfriend fell a victim.


Black Sherif said his girlfriend was among the many students who could not survive the strange illness.


When asked whether he intends to give another relationship a chance, Black Sherif who says he is currently single said;


“Charley life hard, but you know say life for Accra be harder. So if I go take girl wey me I dey street. I no get nothing. If I go take girl then they come dey bill-bill me or something, I go stress more. So rydee I for just focus and talk to girls. I no dey date them.”


Asides his decision to stay away from women, Black Sherif also disclosed that he currently does not drink or smoke.


“I don’t do drugs and I don’t do alcohol. That craft is just for the clout, you feel me. To complement the song, the attitude and everything. Ibe craft,” he concluded.

