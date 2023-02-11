My fights with Nana Akua Addo was planned – Ayisha Modi

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Brand influencer and manager, Ayisha Modi, has stated that her beefs with fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo, were all a set-up.



According to her, the fight she had with fashion influencer, Nana Akua Addo was arranged and it all began when the fashion influencer called her to do that because according to Nana Akua Addo, her career was diminishing.



Speaking on the background of her statement, Ayisha Modi mentioned that would not be the first time because most of the quarrels she engages herself with some celebrities are deliberate.



Ayisha, Modi, who was recently made the queen mother of Sowutuom, disclosed in an interview with Accra Fm that, she intentionally involved herself in such fights because some celebrities pay her to do that which serves as a way of promoting them.



“My fight with Nana Akua Addo was arranged and because of that she came to Accra FM, it was arranged. I remember I was not feeling well so it took me three weeks to accept her proposal. She realized her career was not getting enough attention so she called me that we should create something,” she noted.



The brand influencer explained that most of the musicians are of the view that negativity sells thus she coming live on Instagram to fight with them is just for publicity.



Background of the Fight



Somewhere in 2021, Ayisha Modi went live and rained insults on fashion influencer Nana Akua Addo. Her reason for attacking Nana Akua Addo was that, Ayisha came across some messages Nana Akua Addo had sent to Victoria Kimani, a Kenya dancehall artiste questioning her [Kimani] why she decided to allow Ayisha Modi manage her and that Ayisha had no managerial qualification.



The message angered Ayisha who decided to teach Akua a lesson. While ranting, Ayisha said she had given 15,000 dollars to Nana Akua Addo.



The assertion by Ayisha also infuriated Nana Akua Addo who took to her twitter page and posted, ‘’Wusi You Gave Me What?????? $15,000 You’ve got Jokes I have Said fiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii Bitch why the lie @she_loves_stonebwoy See Your Face. You See 15k Before??? 4 more for Nana wai CLOUTTT MANAGE YOUR life B4 YOU CAN MANAGE A TALENT you hear.”



