My fiancee likes watching me sleep with other women - Micheal Blackson

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Michael Blackson calls fiancée a freak



Michael Blackson says he has side chicks



Michael Blackson and Rada date other people despite being in a relationship



Less than a month ago, Michael Blackson, a Ghanaian-American comedian, disclosed that he has side chicks aside from his fiancée, Rada Darling.



On the back of that, Blackson has said his wife to be mentioned to him that she loved seeing him make love with other women.



“My girl is a freak, Rada is a freak... earlier in the relationship, she enjoyed watching me sleep with women,” he said.



Micheal and his fiancee had granted an interview where she confirmed that she has given her man the liberty to have side chicks once a month after he divulged he has always had side chicks in all his relationships.



During a live discussion on relationships which has since gone viral on social media, she admitted that having sex with the same person for more than a year gets boring, so she and Michael spice up their relationship by having other people come into their lives.



“I have been in a long-term relationship, and I said this before, you having s*x with the same individual for years gets boring and I just want some excitement in the bedroom,” she said.



While Michael has the liberty to have other women and he has not given Rada an option to get involved with other people sexually.



According to Michael, Rada has the opportunity to date other women and has forbidden her to have men.



