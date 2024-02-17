My feature with Beyoncé was Ghana's last chance to boost music industry – Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has asserted that the country had a perfect chance to boost the music industry through divine intervention, but unfortunately, the opportunity went unnoticed.



He said his collaboration with global icon Beyoncé was a divine opportunity for the industry to shine on the international stage.



Speaking in an interview with 3Music Network, Shatta Wale expressed concern that too much emphasis is placed on the wrong individuals in the music industry.



He critiqued the tendency to focus on personalities like Sarkodie, stressing the need to redirect attention to those who can truly propel music onto the global stage.



"When people are talking about Nigeria, I don't want them to continue because I feel like Ghana got their chance. Let me tell you, the last chance God gave us was Shatta Wale featuring Beyonce. But you see, we want to watch the coat man; we want somebody like Sarkodie.



"How many people even wish for Sarkodie to do a song with Jay Z? I pray Jay Z will just do it for him before the world comes to an end. That is the wish of all industry players for Sarkodie.



"It is not about behaving like Jay Z, but rather how real are you to the universe? Are you connecting yourself? Are you listening to what God is saying? People are not doing that; God gave us that last shot," he said.



On the Ghanaian music industry going international, the 'Kakai' singer submitted: "We want to change the music industry, as you know, we need to go international," he added.







