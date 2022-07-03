My father worked hard for his money, he can buy whatever - Cheddar's son to critics

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Goddy, one of Ghana's rich kids and son of business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, has reacted to backlash from critics who had everything negative to say about the $300,000 wristwatch he rocked at the GIS Prom Night back in June.



In a clap back at naysayers, Goddy stated that his millionaire dad worked hard for his money and therefore can decide on 'whatever' to do with it.



"It wasn't anything planned. We didn't mean to go viral or anything. We just had a normal prom. That is our normal way, it is just a lifestyle...it is our parent's money. They worked hard for it, therefore, they can do whatever they want with it."



According to the teenager, he personally requested his father's Richard Millie watch for the special occasion which had many of his friends making headlines for the display of wealth and style at their Prom.



Speaking with YouTuber, Ike Anderson, Goddy disclosed the worth of the watch that made him go viral on Twitter, adding that only "big boys" can afford to own that piece.



"It was a Richard Mille, I don't know but I think it is about $300,000."



When questioned on why his father spent a fortune on just a wristwatch he answered saying: "It is my father's money and he can do whatever he wants with it. He worked hard for it and therefore he can spend it whatever way he likes.



"If he wants to buy a boat, he can buy it...If he wants to buy a Richard Mille he can buy it because it is only big boys who can buy Richard Mille. That is my dad's watch and I wouldn't have asked for any other watch," said the proud son of Cheddar.



