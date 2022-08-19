My father was a shoemaker - Obaapa Christy

Entertainment of Friday, 19 August 2022

Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, has disclosed the struggles she went through as a child while disclosing the kind of jobs her parents did to fend for her and her siblings.



According to the songstress on Accra FM, her father worked as a shoemaker while her mother sold second-hand clothes to support her family.



“I was nobody, but God has made me somebody today. My father was a shoemaker and he had a voice. My dad performed with the late musician, K. Adusei. They both played in a band. My mother sold second-hand clothes.



“She was forceful. Because she didn’t have anything, she was content with what she had. I remember coming home from school to help my mother sell the second-hand clothes she had,” she told host, Nana Romeo.



While disclosing the jobs her parents did, she added that she could walk miles to help her mother sell her second-hand clothes and would sometimes return home empty-handed.



“I would usually go to the Kumasi Magazine. I would walk for miles and still sometimes not get anyone to buy the clothes.



“I also remember staying with my mother's sister and when I woke up in the morning I would go to the grinding mill to blend kenkey so I could take it to school,” she added.







