My father said beating women is good, pushed mummy out of the car - Son of Osinachi recounts

Son of late, ‘Ekueme’ crooner makes shocking revelations



Gospel artiste dies from alleged domestic violence



Osinachi mourned



A friend of the late Nigerian Gospel artiste, Osinachi Nkwuchukwu, has recounted the trembling stories her friend's children narrated to her after their father allegedly kicked their mother in the chest, leading to her death.



According to a report by dailypost.ng, Osinachi’s first son disclosed that his father, Peter Nwachukwu, was in the perpetual habit of beating up their mother at the least opportunity or during arguments.



Ene Ogbe, the friend of Osinachi, said the young son of the ‘Ekueme’ crooner told her that his father told them that it was good to beat women.



Also, the child is said to have recounted how his father once pushed his mother out of the car and forced her to walk back home after a Wednesday church service.



The child further disclosed that his father seized two vehicles that were given to the late singer, forcing her to board motorbikes.



Detailing her conversation with the deceased children, Ogbe said:



“By God’s grace, I was in our beloved late sister’s house this evening again and am glad that the police actually arrested him. But what baffles me is the way and manner he has polluted the children’s minds!! I had a chat with the firstborn, and I almost started crying again.



“This boy told me the ordeal his mom has been going through with his dad, how he beats her up in any little argument, he said aunty; my dad pushed my mom out of the car at night after Wednesday service, and bad boys snatched my mom’s bag that night.



“How mom got home that night I can’t tell because dad left her, people dashed my mom this two cars (pointed at them for me to see) but dad at times will say my mom should take bike while we go in the car, even when we are coming back from church my mom will stand under the sun and we will drive and pass her and we will wave at her, my dad told us that beating women is good.



“I had to cut in the conversation, and I told him it is very wrong to beat a woman and that God is against it, and I talk sense into him. He said they are happy that their dad was arrested because he shouted and beat them up.



“The second-born sang for us too; he has a golden voice like the mom. The first said my mom always keeps quiet for my daddy and she always forgives, and now she has died and I told him not to worry as his mom is in heaven!!! May the soul of our beloved sister rest in peace and may God take care of the four kids she left behind Amen!!”



Meanwhile, Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late musician has been arrested by the police over suspected homicide.



Confirming the arrest of Mr Nwachukwu, the Spokesperson for FCT Police, DSP Josephine Adeh, told BBC Pidgin that investigations are underway in the case of suspected domestic abuse.



