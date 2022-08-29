'My father’s stage jacket inspired me to be a musician' - Rexford Opoku reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Fast-rising gospel artist, Rexford Opoku, the son of gospel legendary, Prof Kofi Abraham, has revealed that his father’s stage jacket inspired him to be a musician.



He said though he was only following his father in taking care of the musical instruments, hardly did he ever thought of being a musician until that fateful dream.



Rexford Opoku, a university graduate, made the revelation on Otec FM’s entertainment show ‘Anokyekrom’ hosted by Collins Tee on Saturday.



As a guest on the show, Rexford Opoku, who is affectionately called Prof Jnr, said his ambition was to be a chartered accountant until that dream changed his career.



“My interest was only on how to play and take care of the musical instruments, and in fact, I had no interest in being a musician/singer until that dream,” he made the confession.



He added that “even after the dream, I was adamant because of my poor locals until during a music entertainment show at the university where a pastor prophesied to me to adopt music as my career.”



“One day my father came to me and told me to do music. It was that moment that I realized that the dream has come into a reality, which is, handing over the music baton to me,” he continued.



Prof Jnr said he then decided not to only pursue music as his career, but to continue and protect his father (Prof Kofi Abraham who is considered the “Professor” of gospel music in Ghana) works.



Rexford Opoku, is out with his debut hit single “Odo”, literally meaning “love”, and has hinted at coming out with more songs and projecting the uncompleted works of his father.