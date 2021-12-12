My father is the inspiration behind ‘)kamafo’ single - Akesse Brempong

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Multiple award-winning songwriter and recording artiste, Akesse Brempong has revealed the inspiration behind his hit single ‘)kamafo’.



According to him, the song and style of the song was inspired by his father who is a very traditional man.



“Back in the day, he loved it when I used to play contemporary songs but after I released my spontaneous worship song, he called to tell me I was now producing proper music”.



He told Doctar Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive show, “He is soon turning 60 and recently called again and asked me to produce something he can dance to. So I thought of something that will appeal to my father and also appeal to my age group and fans.”



He emphasized that, listening to the melodic lines in the song, one will realize it has a mix of old back to back music which takes you back to the 80’s. “The instrumentation is ours and is what we now refer to as Afrobeat. So I just decided to infuse both.”