My father fully funded hip-life – Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reggie Rockstone eulogizes father



Reggie Rockstone recounts early music days



Reggie Rockstone narrates success story



Veteran hip-life musician, Reggie Rockstone, has expressed that his success story wouldn’t be complete without his father's contributions.



According to Reggie Rockstone, who has been touted as the hip-life originator, his father supported the start of his music career which led to the creation of hip-life.



Reggie expressed that his father, Ricci Osei, whom he resided with in the United Kingdom, bought his first flight ticket to pursue his dreams in Ghana.



Narrating further, Reggie added that his father among other things also built his first studio, and paid for all his music videos.



“My father supported me from the jump and as a matter of fact, if it wasn’t for Ricci, I wouldn’t be here. He was part of the process, he’s the one that funded hiplife, he’s the one that built me the studio and he’s the one that paid for all those videos that you watch so when you talk about hiplife, my father’s probably the biggest investor”, he stated on YFM’s Y-Leaderboard Series.



Popularly known as the Grandpapa of hip-life, Reggie pioneered the music genre sometime in 1994.