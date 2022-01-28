My father feared that I was hated, but Ghanaians have shown me love - Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger organises 1-week memorial service for late father



Schwarzenegger thanks Ghanaians for gracing her father's memorial service



I am loved by Ghanaians, Afia Schwarzenegger says



Augustine Adjei's greatest worry was that, when he is no longer alive, his daughter, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, better known as Afia Schwarzenegger, would feel lonely.



He assumed that Afia Schwarzengger had more haters than well-wishers in Ghana.



Mr Adjei, whilst alive, always brooded her daughter becoming lonely due to the many haters she's made for herself over the years.



This is according to Queen Afia Schwar, who has thanked Ghanaians for showing her love despite word on the street that she is an outcast.



The statement by Schwarzenegger comes after a large number of celebrities turned out for her late father's one-week memorial service on Monday, January 24, in Achimota.



"I want to thank Ghanaians on behalf of my father. His biggest fear was that I was hated by many. This made him unsetting especially with the thought of his demise.



"Yesterday (Monday), Ghanaians proved to my late father's spirit that I am safe, I am not alone like he thought," Afia Schwarzenegger expressed her heartfelt gratitude to sympathizers in her post.



The actress and comedienne, Queen Afia Schwarzenegger, is described by many as 'controversial'.







She has been caught in numerous banters with friends and prominent personalities in the country, this, many say, has earned her enemies.



It was quite the opposite of what a section of the public assumed as key players in the entertainment industry including politicians attended her late father's one-week observation to commiserate with her.



In attendance at the memorial service was Fadda Dickson, KKD, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Piesie Esther, Obaapa Christy, Mr Drew, Selly Galley, Mona4Reall, Salma Mumin, Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Ohemaa Woyeje, and many more.



The late Augustine Adjei who died at 83 will be buried in Kumasi on March 11, 2022.















