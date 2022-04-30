'My family is not in support' - Brother of Yul Edochie speaks on second wife saga

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Uche Edochie, the elder brother of Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has disclosed that his family was 'shocked' when their brother took in a second wife considering the fact that he signed up to a monogamous marriage with his first wife, Mary Yul-Edochie.



He described the current situation as unfortunate and a big blow to his wife Mary who is recognized by their family.



Uche on April 29 took to his official Instagram page to share his two cents on his younger brother's decision to correct his wrong by marrying the new woman he shares a son with.



Parts of the post sighted by GhanaWeb read: "My younger brother Yul Edochie just married a second wife out of the blue and Nigerians are freaking out. I get it. We are all shocked. I am a low key type of guy and I have tried to mind my own business but this circus is chasing me around too."



Uche Edochie noted that Mary, the first wife has been treated unfairly as she never signed for a polygamous marriage but now, she has to live her life knowing there's a new woman in their family.



It would be recalled that Mary rained curses on her husband and lover when the actor publicly unveiled his second wife to the world on April 27. Reacting to the viral Instagram post she had this to say: "May God judge you both."



Uche furthered: "His first wife Mary, a wonderful woman and my sister in law did not go into a relationship with my brother agreeing to be part of a polygamous marriage. That's the first problem. So I feel for Mary. It is not fair on her. My family are not in support. This is not what we do and we are trying our best to console Mary. What else can we do?"



Despite the backlash and name calling on social media, the award-winning actor who is the son of legendary Nigerian actor, Peter Edochie, in a follow-up post crowned Mary his 'undisputed first wife' and also described himself as a man who took responsibility for his actions.



Yul Edochie and Mary have been married for 18 years and share four children together.



Read the full statement by Uche Edochie, brother of Yul Edochie:



Hello guys. So my younger brother Yul Edochie just married a second wife out of the blue and Nigerians are freaking out. I get it. We are all shocked. I am a low key type of guy and I have tried to mind my own business but this circus is chasing me around too. So here is my take.



I see two main problems here. His first wife Mary, a wonderful woman and my sister in law did not go into a relationship with my brother agreeing to be part of a polygamous marriage. That's the first problem. So I feel for Mary. It is not fair on her. My family are not in support. This is not what we do and we are trying our best to console Mary. What else can we do?



The second issue is that Yul is not a Muslim. If he was a Muslim, no one will be talking about this. Muslims marry as many wives as they want and nobody says shit. Traditional rulers and traditionalists of sorts do the same thing too and the Nigerian constitution recognizes polygamy as a legal marital union. Maybe we should burn that bloody constitution.



We told Yul not to do it. He did it anyway. Have you ever tried controlling an adult when it comes to relationships? Good luck with that. Yul is an adult who feels marrying a second woman is the best way to own up to his mistakes and make things right. It took a lot of courage for him to do this too.



A Muslim marries two or more wives and his people throw a party. Totally normal. A Christian does the same thing and he is the worst human being alive. It is tough. Women throw themselves at famous people so bad that it is suffocating. If the average person walks in Yul's shoes for one year, they will get five or more women pregnant. So don't be quick to judge if you have not lived that life. Most people will do worse.



So this is Yul's new baby with his new wife. Beautiful boy. Children are a gift from God. It is the circumstances of their birth that gets us all riled up about what's right and wrong. I wish them all luck. Maybe Yul should become a Muslim and shut this circus down. It is said that life is what happens when we are making other plans. I was minding my own business. And now this. Fantastic.





