My 'fake pregnancy' was a harmless prank that didn't take me to Ankaful - Shatta Michy

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Actress, Shatta Michy has explained why she posted her 'pregnant' pictures on social media.



"I was feeling mischievous over my birthday. When you guys get me, you deal with me very well. So, I was like let me play with you all just a little bit."





She added, "The main lesson from that, for others, especially young ladies and men, was to not believe everything on social media, including comparing your lives to people you watch on social media. If I could fake that, everybody could fake their lives" she said.



Michy who was a sit-in host on UTV’s United Showbiz programme indicated that the picture was "a harmless prank that didn’t take me to Ankaful, we thank God for that.”







